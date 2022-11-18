Obit – Mrs. Debbie Edgen

Mrs. Debbie Edgen, age 71 of the Difficult Community, died peacefully at 3:44 p.m. Monday afternoon November 14, 2022 at the TriStar Centennial Medical Center in Nashville following a battle with cancer.

Her sister-in-law, United Methodist Church Pastor Corinda Edgen, officiated at the 11 a.m. Monday morning November 21st funeral services from the Carthage Chapel of Sanderson Funeral Home.

2 p.m. Monday afternoon graveside services and interment were conducted at the Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens in Goodletsville. Honor Guard tributes were conducted by the Metro Fire Department.

Mrs. Edgen was born Deborah Joy Adams in Fayetteville in Lincoln County on November 12, 1951 and was youngest of three children and the daughter of the late Wilma Tucker Adams and Lester Morgan Sr.

She was preceded in death by a sister, Judy Crane and a brother Roger Adams.

On May 13, 1978 she was united in marriage to Nashville native James Sory (Jimmy) Edgen who preceded her in death at the age of 82 on April 30, 2021.

Mrs. Edgen was a 1971 graduate of East High School in Nashville and was a member of the Old Hickory Chapter # 203 Order of the Eastern Star.

In 2017 she retired from the Metropolitan Nashville-Davidson County Fire Department and for fifteen years before her retirement she served as the Metro Fire Marshall.

She and her family greatly enjoyed camping at the Defeated Creek Marina Campground and following retirement in 2017 she and her husband bought a farm home in the Kemp Hollow in the Difficult Community.

At home, her main love, except her family, was cooking and especially making candy.

She enjoyed walks, traveling, sewing, and making crafts and listening to books on C.D.’s

Surviving is a daughter Brandy Dawn Willis and special friend, Charlie Meese of Willard, Missouri; son, Adam Edgen and wife Lindsey of the Difficult Community; sister-in-law, Pastor Corinda Edgen of Nashville; seven grandchildren, Brayden Edgen, Nathaniel Edgen, Riley Edgen, Aubree Edgen, Ian Spencer Ragan, Peyton Ragan and Tanner Edgen; two great-grandchildren, Hadley Edgen and Cohen Edgen.

The Edgen family requests memorials to the Metropolitan Fire Department Box 55, Fire and Rescue unit which provides food and water at large fires to Metro Firemen.

SANDERSON of CARTHAGE

djd