Carthage resident arrested following pursuit

By Eddie West

Staff Writer

A Carthage resident, who led law enforcement authorities on a high speed pursuit into Wilson County, faces multiple charges.

Calvin Lee Scruggs, 20, was stopped by Deputy Nathan Williams around 4:22 p.m., Friday (November 18) at the South Lovers Lane intersection with Highway 70, according to an offense report filed by the deputy.

According to the report, Deputy Williams made visual contact with Scruggs, who had an active warrant for violation of probation, traveling in a black Jeep Compass.

When Deputy Williams exited his vehicle to make contact with Scruggs, the suspect allegedly sped away from the scene in the vehicle.

Deputy Williams pursued Scruggs along South Lovers Lane and onto Flat Rock Road, located in the western part of the county.

Scruggs turned west onto Highway 141, traveling into the Wilson County community of Tucker’s Crossroads and then onto Interstate 40 west.

READ MORE IN THIS WEEK’S COURIER