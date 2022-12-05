Obit – Mr. Ronnie Dennis

Mr. Ronnie Dennis, of Carthage, died at 1:35 p.m. Monday afternoon, November 28, 2022, at the Williamson Medical Center in Franklin, Tennessee, following a period of declining health. He was 63.

A memorial celebration of life was held on Saturday morning, December 3rd, from the Carthage Chapel of Sanderson Funeral Home with his son-in-law, Jared, daughter, Audra, and son, Chris, delivering the eulogies.

Mr. Dennis had requested to be cremated and that was performed at the Cumberland Family Services in Algood.

One of six sons and a daughter, he was born Ronnie Lee Dennis at the former Wilson Clinic in Carthage (now the home of Poindexter Realty) on August 20, 1959, the son of the late Mose’s Cab Co. owner Sam Mose Dennis, who died July 22, 1978 at the age of 53, and Mary Genelle Denney Dennis, who died December 1, 2001 at the age of 75.

Mr. Dennis was preceded in death by a brother, Randy Wilson Dennis, who died on April 2, 2022 at the age of 67, and by a brother-in-law, Ronald Mickel, who died December 27, 2021 at the age of 72.

He attended Smith County High School.

On February 12, 1982, he was united in marriage at the Wilson County Courthouse to Smith County native, the former Lila Andrews.

Mr. Dennis entire occupational career was as a truck driver. He had driven for the Texas Boot Co., The United States Postal Service, and before retiring in 2006 drove for the Town of Carthage.

He was saved on February 23, 1973 and was of the Missionary Baptist faith.

Surviving, in addition to his, wife, Lila, of over forty years is their daughter, Audra Dennis Stangenberg and husband, Jared, of Gainesboro; their son, Chris Dennis and wife, Teressa Givens Dennis, of the Difficult community; sister, Linda Dennis Mickel of Carthage; four brothers, Sammy Dennis and wife, Joan, of South Carthage, Jimmy Dennis and wife, Beverly Dillehay Dennis, of the Tanglewood community, Billy Dennis of Carthage and former Carthage Mayor Donnie Dennis, also of Carthage; two grandsons, Dakota Dennis and Carter Stangenberg; granddaughter, Hannah Justice.

djd