Obit – Mr. Ruby Curtis

Mrs. Ruby Curtis of Paris, Tennessee died at 4:30 a.m. Tuesday morning, November 29, 2022, at the age of 79 at the Hartsville Convalescent Center.

Mrs. Curtis was at the Carthage Chapel of Sanderson Funeral Home and will be cremated at the Cumberland Family Services in Algood. A memorial Celebration of Life will be held in the Chapel of the Ridgeway Funeral Home in Paris with the day and hour to be announced.

Mrs. Curtis was born Ruby Elizabeth Houston in Ridgely in Lake County, Tennessee on April 14, 1943 and was the third of four children and the daughter of the late Grover Cleveland Houston, who died February 15, 1986 at the age of 77, and Gladys Evelyn Curry, who died December 21, 1996 at the age of 78.

Mrs. Curtis was preceded in death by her husband, Harold LeWayne Curtis, who died April 12, 2015.

She was also preceded in death by her only son, Ricky LaWayne Curtis, who died June 21, 2021 at the age of 62.

Three siblings preceded her in death, Ethel Houston, Joe Houston and Jimmy Houston.

Mrs. Curtis was the Human Resources Director for Wal-Mart in Paris for over twenty five years.

She is a member of the Jesus Saves Baptist Church.

Surviving is a daughter, Daphne Scheidler of Paris; four grandchildren, Sunshine Curtis Gregory and husband, Justin, of Hartsville, Amber Bennett and husband, Christopher, Brittany Scheidler, both of Paris, Shawna Jones of Lebanon; seven great-grandchildren.

