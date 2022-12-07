Residence searched by sheriffs department, one charged in investigation

By Eddie West

Staff Writer

A woman faces multiple charges following a sheriff’s department search of her Hickman area residence.

K-9 officers and deputies went to the Hackett Valley Road residence of Robin Lynn Woodard, 37, Hickman, to execute a search warrant on November 24.

K-9 officers Sgt. Junior Fields and Sgt. Ridge Long, as well as Deputy Chris Lynn and Sgt. Matthew White conducted the search.

According to an offense report filed by Sgt. Fields, while speaking with Woodard, she “admitted to having sold over one pound of methamphetamine during the last two months”, as well as “purchased methamphetamine on multiple occasions” and distributed the illegal drugs in Smith County.

Woodard allegedly told the officer the methamphetamine, scales and Oxycontin pills was kept in a gray and orange zippered bag under the back porch ramp to the residence, according to the offense report.

