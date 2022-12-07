Vehicle seized, man facing several charges

By Eddie West

Staff Writer

A vehicle was seized and a man faces multiple charges following a sheriffs department K-9 investigation.

K-9 officer Sgt. Junior Fields and Deputy Chris Lynn were on a stake out when they observed a man identified as Christoper Denney, 42, Lebanon, “attempt to pick up a bag after having been thrown out the bag, containing 7.6 grams of methamphetamine, digital scales and baggies, from his vehicle,” according to an offense report filed by Sgt. Fields.

The report indicates, Sgt. Fields had removed the methamphetamine from the Crown Royal bag prior to Denney’s attempt to retrieve the bag, according to Sgt. Fields’ report.

While approaching Denney, “he threw the bag into the air” and attempted to get back in his vehicle, according to the report.

Sgt. Fields ordered Denney out of the vehicle and onto the ground as Deputy Lynn pulled in behind the suspect’s vehicle, according to the offense report.

