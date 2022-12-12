Obit – Mr. L.B. Martin

U. S. Army veteran Mr. L. B. Martin, of the Watervale community, died at the Riverview Regional Medical Center in Carthage on Saturday morning, December 10, 2022, at 5:25 a.m., where he was admitted December 5th, being treated for congestive heart failure. Mr. Martin was 88.

His pastor, Bishop Seth London, officiated at the Tuesday afternoon, December 13th, funeral services from the Carthage Chapel of Sanderson Funeral Home. Burial following the 1 p.m. service in the Blackburn family lot at the Brush Creek Cemetery.

The youngest of three sons born to the late William Leslie Martin Sr., who died at the age of 81 on December 1, 1979, and Laura C. Woodard Martin, who died at the age of 85 on February 26, 1991, he was born Lewis Bradford (L. B.) Martin in the McClures Bend community on May 4, 1934.

He was preceded in death by his two older brothers, William Leslie Martin Jr., who died February 13, 2008 at the age of 83, and Clarence Lee “Heck” Martin, who died November 12, 2011 at the age of 82.

Mr. Martin was a member of the 1954 graduating class at Smith County High School and was the first in his family to graduate high school.

While there he majored in agriculture and was in the ag class all four years, was a member of the pep club, hobby club, shop club and his senior year was a member of the dramatic club.

On June 30, 1960 at the Brush Creek Primitive Baptist Church, he as united in marriage to Brush Creek community native, the former Lovie Marie Blackburn.

Mrs. Martin preceded him in death on October 7, 2005 at the age of 65, following over forty five years of marriage.

In October of 1960 the Ross Gear Division of T. R. W. opened the Lebanon plant and on March 5, 1962 Mr. Martin began employment there and was a loyal employee until his retirement thirty eight years and twenty eight days later at the age of 65 when he retired on April 2, 2000.

In 1965 he joined the Carthage Church of God while it was still located on Upper Ferry Road in Carthage and before relocating to a new building on Main Street South in South Carthage in 1972, and while serving at the church he was the church clerk for twenty seven years.

Surviving Mr. Martin is his loving daughter, Vickey Martin Key and husband, Donnie, of the Watervale community, two grandsons, Kevin Key of Smyrna, Lance Key and wife, Amy, of Cookeville,; great-granddaughter, Sarah Elizabeth Key, also of Cookeville.

The Martin family requests memorials be made in Mr. Martin’s memory to the Carthage Community Food Pantry.

