Obit – Mrs. Charlene Canter

Mrs. Charlene Canter, age 97, a homemaker of Lakeside Drive in the Defeated Creek community, died at 10:35 p.m. Thursday evening, December 8, 2022, at the Pavilion in Lebanon where she was receiving therapy from a broken hip and where she was admitted October 18th.

Her nephew, Rev. J. Mack Lehigh, officiated at the 11 a.m. Monday morning, December 12th, funeral services from the Carthage Chapel of Sanderson Funeral Home. Burial followed beside her husband and sons in section three at the Defeated Creek Memorial Gardens.

Mrs. Canter was one of five children, three sons and two daughters, and she was born to the late Jacob Ryan Lassiter, who died in 1973 at the age of 77, and Edna Della Fisher Lassiter, who died in 1984 at the age of 88.

She was preceded in death by both of her sons, Gary James Canter, who died at the age of 55 on September 3, 2001, and Barry Wade Canter, who died November 29, 2014 at the age of 66.

Mrs. Canter was a very warm and loving lady and was born Verda Charlene Lassiter in Goodletsville on January 11, 1927 and was reared in Goodletsville.

She was a 1943 graduate of Goodletsville High School and was of the Southern Baptist faith.

Her favorite saying when anyone would ask her how she was doing was “Fine as frog hair”.

She was preceded in death by all three of her brothers, Charles Bryan Lassiter, who died June 7, 2020 at the age of 92, Glenn Alden Lassiter, who died April 14, 2007 at the age of 84, Johnie LeHigh and Marie Lassiter Kirby.

Mrs. Canter retired in 1986 as supervisor of the advertising department for the K-Mart Corporation in Nashville.

She is survived by a daughter-in-law, Barbara Canter of Mooresville, North Carolina; her caregivers, Evelyn Lassiter Wilkinson and husband, Daniel, of Lafayette, Glenda Lassiter of Nashville, Mack Lehigh and wife, Wanda, of Sparta.

