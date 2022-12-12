Obit – Mrs. Helen Watts

Helen Watts, 89, of Cookeville passed away peacefully at her home surrounded by family on Friday, December 9, 2022.

Mrs. Watts was preceded in death by her husband of 61 years, Brownie Watts, daughter, Anita Obermiller, granddaughter, Crystal Watts, and son-in-law, Mark Jones. She was also preceded in death by siblings Marvin Alcorn, William Alcorn, Alta Halfacre, and Virginia Halfacre.

She is survived by children Ramona Hutchison (Joe), Roy Watts (Debbi), Larry Watts (Ruby), Amy Jones, Johnny Watts, and son-in-law Gary Obermiller. Mrs. Watts loved visiting with her grandchildren, Beth Watts, Jake Watts(Rhonda), Steven Jones (Kelley), Kenneth Watts (Cassondra), Terri Buchanan (Andrew), Amber Clark (Jacob), Kristy Sullins (Garry Brown), and Ashley Barcus. She dearly loved all 15 of her great-grandchildren, Koby Watts (Summer), Kelcie Watts, Hailey Jones, Alexandra Jones, Kason Watts, Ashton Watts, Easton Watts, Braeson Watts, Georgia Beth Watts, Christopher Clark, Amerissa Clark, Elaina Clark, Olivia Brown, Abigail Brown, and Dexter Brown. Mrs. Watts is also survived by brothers, Houston Alcorn (Jean) and Jimmy Alcorn (Nan).

A funeral service was held at 1:00 PM on Tuesday at Crest Lawn Funeral Home. Interment was in the Crest Lawn Memorial Cemetery, Cookeville.