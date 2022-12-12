Obit – Mrs. Mavis Schultz

Mrs. Mavis Schultz, a homemaker of the Brush Creek community, died peacefully at 11:55 a.m. Friday morning, December 9, 2022, at the age of 95 at the Smith County Health and Rehabilitation Center in Carthage where she was admitted June 4, 2019, suffering from Parkinson disease.

Mrs. Schultz was cremated at the Cumberland Family Services in Algood and her cremains will be returned to Jackson, California for burial beside her second husband in the Sunset View Cemetery.

She was born Mavis Williamson on January 11, 1927 in Noble in Cleveland County, Oklahoma and was the daughter of the late Geter Williamson and Jewel Thompson Williamson.

Her first husband, Willie D. Jeffcoat preceded her in death as did her second husband, Alfred W. Schultz Sr., who preceded her in death on November 23, 1991 at the age of 79.

Three of her six children also preceded her in death, Timothy B. “Lim Tim” Schultz, Alfred Schultz Jr., and Donna Miller.

Mrs. Schultz was of the Protestant faith.

Surviving are her three children, a son Billy Jeffcoat of the Brush Creek community; two daughters, Jeanette Shepherd and Nelma June Downey, both of Arkansas.

