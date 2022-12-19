Obit – Mr. James Lee Bennett

Mr. James Lee Bennett, age 78 years old, husband of Paulette Sircy Bennett, a farmer, died at 2:30am, Wednesday, December 14, 2022, on his farm in Temperance Hall, surrounded by his family, while overlooking his favorite place on earth.

James Lee was born April 11, 1944 in Lancaster, a son of the late John Henry Bennett and Lottie Fisher Bennett. He was also preceded in death by grandson, Zachary Lee Close and granddaughter, Emily Beth Bennett.

He was baptized on May 4, 2008 at Mt. Zion Baptist Church. He married the love of his life on November 16, 1963 in a private setting on Lancaster Hill by Pastor Fred Cook. He and his wife, Paulette, moved to the Temperance Hall community in 1973. Together they worked seven days a week milking cows and harvesting their crops. He worked several years at the Hartsville nuclear plant and as a supervisor building bridges. He also got to enjoy working on the farm with his daddy up until he passed away in December of 1994.

James Lee is survived by his wife Paulette, sister, Faye Haley, son, Ritchie Lee Bennett, daughter, Tammie Evon Hubbs, (Robert J. Hubbs), granddaughter, Stephanie Michelle Close, granddaughter, Rachel Lauren Close, granddaughter, Tatum Joyner Hubbs, grandson, Robert Lance Bennett, granddaughter, Victoria Lee Bennett, grandson Dillon Lee Bennett, great grandson, Slade Bennett, great granddaughter, Ellie Rae Bennett.

Graveside services for Mr. Bennett are were conducted on Thursday, December 15, 2022 at 11AM at the Gordonsville Cemetery with Bro. Bill Cowan officiating.

