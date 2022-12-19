Obit – Mr. Kevin Blair

Mr. Kevin Blair, of the Chestnut Mound community, died peacefully with his wife and sons at his bedside at the Alive Hospice Residence in Nashville. The 63 years old Mr. Blair was pronounced deceased at 11:11 a.m. Friday morning, December 16, 2022.

Mr. Blair’s longtime former pastor, Bro. Dickie Johnson, officiated at the 1 p.m. Tuesday afternoon, December 20th, funeral service from the Carthage Chapel of Sanderson Funeral Home. A dear racing friend, Randy Ferrell, delivered the eulogy. Interment followed in the Blair family plot at the Dickens Cemetery in the Maggart community with his present, pastor Bro. David Lankford, officiating.

He was born Kevin Blair at the former Madison Hospital on April 18, 1959 and was the son of the late G. B. Blair, who died at the age of 63 on October 18, 1997, and Robbie Jean Maggart Blair, who died at the age of 65 on January 3, 2002.

In Hartsville, Tennessee on May 2, 1975, he was united in marriage to the former Brenda Lee Bush.

Mr. Blair was a gifted automobile repairman and was a Title II Mechanic with Carvana Car Processing Center in Lebanon.

Second only to his love for his family was his love for automobiles and drag racing events which he would customize cars and participated in events all over the Eastern United States.

Mr. Blair suffered what would be a life changing event on Labor Day, September 5th, at his Blair Lane home while he was working in his home auto shop and an explosion caused what would be a life ending accident.

Mr. Blair was a member of the Chestnut Mound Christian Fellowship Church (formerly Chestnut Mound United Methodist Church).

Surviving, in addition to his wife, Brenda, of over forty seven years, are their two sons, Corey Blair and wife, Regina, of Hartsville, South Carolina, Chris Blair and wife, Alicia, of Carthage; two sisters, Billie Fisher and husband, Danny, of Lebanon, Mikie Coogan and husband, Ed, of the Bluff Creek community,

Six grandchildren, Loren Blair, Katie Lewis, Zoey Blair, Reagan Blair, Gage Blair, Vega Blair; one great-grandchild, Kendall Lewis.

The Blair family requests memorials to either the Dickens Cemetery Mowing Fund or the Chestnut Mound Christian Fellowship Church.

