Obit – Mrs. Barbara Anne Grandstaff Cantrell

Mrs. Barbara Anne Grandstaff Cantrell, age 69 of Alexandria, passed away on Friday, December 16, 2022 at her home.

Barbara was born on October 8, 1953 in Carthage to her parents, the late Carl “Nat” & Lee Midgett Grandstaff. Also preceding her in death is a sister, Joyce Bailiff.

Barbara graduated from DeKalb County High School in May of 1971 and just a few days later, married Hamp Dwayne Cantrell on May 22, 1971. Upon her graduation from high school, Barbara had achieved perfect attendance for her entire 12 years of schooling. All the way from her childhood days at the Alexandria Elementary School till she finished her last year at DeKalb County High School.

Barbara worked for many years in the garment industry in Alexandria. She was employed at Workwear for numerous years until it was bought out by Norvell in later years and she continued there until her retirement.

In 2005, Barbara had to undergo a liver transplant. Through organ donation she received her transplant from Mr Donnie Baker. She was given a 10 year life expectancy and overcame that with the Lord’s blessings to gain 17 ½ more years of life and memories with her family. The family is truly grateful to the Baker family and Barbara joined Donnie in heaven this year on December 16, which is his birthday.

Barbara was a member of Malones Chapel Baptist Church on Walkers Creek. She loved her church family and it was her wishes to be brought back to the church one more time.

Funeral services were conducted on Monday, December 19, 2022 at 2pm at Malones Chapel Baptist Church. Bro. Seth Presley officiated and burial followed at New Hope Cemetery.

Survivors include her husband of over 51 years, Hamp Dwayne Cantrell of Alexandria; 2 daughters, Susan (Matt Moore) Cantrell of Alexandria & Nancy (Sammy) Malone of New Middleton; 4 grandchildren, Justin (Karissa) Cantrell of Baxter, Phillip (Faith Ricketts) Cantrell of Smithville, Kacie (Brady Driver) Malone & Abby Malone, both of New Middleton; great grandchild, Theodore Cantrell.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to help with funeral expenses in memory of Mrs. Barbara.

Avant Funeral Home in Alexandria in charge of the arrangements.