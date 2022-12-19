Obit – Mrs. Bobbye Glenda Angel Gentry

The matriarch of the Charles Gentry family has died at the age of 75.

Mrs. Bobbye Glenda Angel Gentry died at 2:02 p.m. Tuesday afternoon, December 13, 2022, at the TriStar Summit Medical Center in Hermitage where she was admitted Sunday, November 20th, suffering from respiratory failure.

Funeral services from the Carthage Chapel of Sanderson Funeral Home were conducted Saturday afternoon, December 17th, at 1 p.m. Eld. Zary Shealy and Eld. Carter Robinson officiated and Mrs. Gentry’s son, Chuck, delivered the eulogy. The musical presence for the service was provided by Seth Gregory. Interment followed in the Garden of Gethsemane at the Smith County Memorial Gardens with Eld. Anthony Dixon officiating.

Born at the family home in the Hogans Creek community on New Year’s Day, January 1, 1947, she was the oldest child and the only daughter of the late Fred Wilson Angel, who died February 13, 2003 at the age of 83, and Vannie Jewel Howell Angel, who died November 30, 1986 at the age of 63.

Mrs. Gentry entered the first grade at Carthage Elementary School in August of 1953 as Bobbye Glenda Angel with Miss Era Allen as her first grade teacher and in May of 1965 graduated from Smith County High School in the class of 1965 as Mrs. Bobbye Glenda Angel Gentry.

On August 17, 1963, before her junior year, she was united in marriage to ordained Missionary Baptist pastor, Eld. Charles Allen Gentry who was ordained May 29, 1960. The ceremony was officiated by her uncle, Eld. Arthur Angel.

While at S.C.H.S. she majored in home economics, which she studied all four years, and was a member of the Latin Club her first three years, also was a member of the Pep Club, library club and office staff and her senior year was a member of the Beta Club.

The ‘65 annual stated she was gentle, affable and cheerful and it was said of her: “a virtuous woman is a crown to her husband”.

Anyone that ever knew “Miss Puddin”, as she was lovingly referred to by her husband and she referred to Bro. Gentry as “preach” or “preacher”, knew that she was an abounding ball of energy and fun and brought laughter to anyone that she came in contact with.

An employee at the Carthage Elementary School, among her duties was as an education assistant for seventeen years, where she brought joy to the teachers and students alike.

She was saved at a large revival at the South Carthage Missionary Baptist where the late Eld. Phocian Gibbs, Eld. Walter Deweese and Eld. H. C. Vanderpool were holding a protractive revival.

She was a member of the Caney Fork Missionary Baptist Church in the Helms Bend community.

Surviving, in addition to her husband of almost sixty years, are their three children, Gina Gentry Morris and husband, Tom, of the Tanglewood community, Julie Gentry Kitchen and husband, Chris, of Carthage; Lebanon head football coach Chuck Gentry and wife, Sabra, of South Carthage; five grandchildren, Charlie Gentry, Chloe and Kobe Kitchen, Ella and Agnes Gentry; two brothers, Sammy Fred Angel and wife, Mattie Boulton Angel, of Carthage; Billy Frank Angel and wife, Kathy Givens Angel, of the Hickman community, several nieces and nephews.

“Miss Puddin”, was preceded in death by her furry friend, Gypsy, who was her constant companion, who died April 9, 2022, following over sixteen years of companionship.

SANDERSON of CARTHAGE

djd