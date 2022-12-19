Obit – Mrs. Carolyn Grisham

Mrs. Carolyn Grisham, an 85 year old homemaker of the Rock City community and former Smith County Circuit Court Clerk, went to be with her Lord and Saviour at 7 p.m. Wednesday evening, December 14, 2022, at the Pavilion in South Carthage. She was pronounced deceased at 8:08 p.m. by Avalon Hospice of Cookeville.

Funeral services from the Carthage Chapel of Sanderson Funeral Home were conducted by her pastor of over thirty seven years, Eld. Junior Dickerson, on Sunday afternoon, December 18th. Burial followed the 3 P.M. services in the College Park section at the Smith County Memorial Gardens. Musical presence was provided by Jackie, Christy and Seth Dillehay.

The oldest of seven children, she was born Carolyn Louise Gibbs in Carthage on June 27, 1937, and was the daughter of the late Douglas Wilson Gibbs, who died February 16, 1955 at the age of 37, and Cora Bell Smith Gibbs Hardcastle Comstock, who died January 3, 2000 at the age of 79.

Siblings preceding her in death were Helen Gibbs Crawford, who followed Mrs. Grisham as Smith County Circuit Clerk, also serving for twelve years, who died November 15, 2022 at the age of 81, Patty Sue Gibbs Huddleston, who died at the age of 60 on November 28, 2007, and Clarence Odell “Bucky” Hardcastle Jr., who died at the age of 59 on December 2, 2015.

Mrs. Grisham was a graduate of the 1955 class at Smith County High School. Her freshman year she took Home Ec., was in the Girl’s Hobby Club, Latin club, and her sophomore and junior years she was in the pep club, record, safety and camera clubs and Spanish Club and her senior year was a member of the Glee club.

The statement made of her in the “55 annual was: “Let her own works praise her in the gates”.

On November 28, 1957 two hearts were joined together when she was united in marriage to Elmwood community native Fred B. Grisham. The ceremony was performed at the Elmwood community home of the late Eld. L. O. Barclay. It was a double ceremony with the marriage also of Carolyn’s cousin, the former Irene Smith and Bobby Moss.

Mrs. Grisham was first elected to the office of Smith County Circuit Court Clerk in August of 1978 and honorably served until not seeking re-election in August of 1990 when her sister, Helen Crawford, successfully sought the office and was elected.

Mrs. Grisham was saved at an early age and was baptized into the full fellowship of the New Salem Missionary Baptist Church by the late Eld. Kenneth Gibbs. She later moved her membership by letter to the South Carthage Missionary Baptist Church and after relocating with her family to the Rock City community moved her membership by letter to the Plunketts Creek Missionary Baptist Church where she remained a faithful member until her death.

Surviving, in addition to her husband, Fred, of just over sixty five years, are their two children, Leah Grisham Gregory and husband, Richard, of South Carthage, Lendon Grisham and wife, Tina Silcox Grisham, of the Rock City community; two sisters, Joan Gibbs House and husband, Kenneth, of the Brush Creek community Justine Gibbs Lewis of Carthage; brother, Pete Gibbs of Mount Juliet; four grandchildren, Campbell and Cade Gregory of South Carthage, Kasey Smith and husband, Brent, of Knoxville, Kelsey Scudder and husband, David, of New Middleton; two great-grandchildren, Reagan and Davin Scudder.

The Grisham family requests memorials to the Plunketts Creek Missionary Baptist Church.

