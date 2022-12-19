Obit – Mrs. Dimple Martin Vetitoe

Mrs. Dimple Martin Vetitoe, a homemaker of Mount Juliet, died at the TriStar Summit Medical Center in Hermitage at the age of 78 at 3:23 a.m. Tuesday morning, December 13, 2022, where she was admitted December 7th, suffering from flu like symptoms.

Mrs. Vetitoe’s pastor, Rev Sheryl Hall, officiated at the 1 p.m. Friday afternoon, December 16th, funeral services from the Carthage Chapel of Sanderson Funeral Home. Burial followed beside her husband in the Garden of Gethsemane at the Smith County Memorial Gardens.

She was the third of eight children, three daughters and five sons, born to the late Robert Allen “Jack” Martin, who died at the age of 68 on December 9, 1973, and Ann Evelena Woodard Martin, who died at the age of 71 on May 27, 1988.

She was also preceded in death by three brothers, Robert C. Martin, who died May 13, 2012 at the age of 69, William Dawson “Bill” Martin, who died December 4, 2013 at the age of 72, and Leroy Martin, who died June 13, 2015 also at the age of 69.

Mrs. Vetitoe was united in marriage to Baxter native Gerald Douglas Vetitoe in the Jonesborough community in Sullivans Bend on July 24, 1963. He preceded her in death on May 19, 2006 at the age of 62, following almost forty three years of marriage.

Together they owned and operated Vetitoe Dental Labs, a company formed by Mr. Vetitoe they owned and operated and where she worked alongside him until their retirement in 1996.

Mrs. Vetitoe was a member of the Pleasant Grove United Methodist Church located on Central Pike in Mount Juliet.

Surviving is her son, Rick Vetitoe and wife, Glenda, of Mount Juliet; two sisters, Willie Martin Lambert and husband, Donnie, of Gordonsville, Mary Martin of the Popes Hill community; two brothers, Ray Martin and wife, Patricia McKinney Martin, also of the Popes Hill community, Raymond Martin of South Carthage; two grandchildren, Jennifer Thorn and husband, Jared, of Lebanon, Daniel Vetitoe and wife, Heather, of Mount Juliet; six great-grandchildren, Jayden, Jaxson, and Jamison Hildebrand, Jace Thorn, Emily and Eric Vetitoe.

