Obit – Ms. Julie Roe-Moore

South Carthage resident Ms. Julie Roe Moore died peacefully at her Overlook Drive home on Thursday afternoon, December 15, 2022, following a battle with cancer. Ms. Moore was pronounced deceased at 8:52 p.m. at the Riverview Regional Medical Center E. R. Ms. Moore was 65 years of age.

Ms. Moore was cremated at the Cumberland Family Services in Algood and there will be no public memorial services conducted.

The daughter of Lajuanna Fern Cash Roe and the late well known Carthage physician Dr. John Marvin Roe, who died at the early age of 52 on August 20, 1982, Ms. Moore was born Julie Annette Roe in Detroit in Wayne County, Michigan on June 16, 1957.

She attended Smith County High School and was a homemaker.

Surviving, in addition to her mother, are three siblings, John Roe of the Brush Creek community, Angie Roe Gregory and husband, Timmy, of the Horseshoe Bend community, Margaret Roe McDowell of Carthage; two children, Annamarie Moore and John Lee Moore, both of Alabama; two grandchildren, Adrianna Moore and Zoe Moore.

