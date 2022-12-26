Obit – Mrs. Joan Leah Droste

Mrs. Joan Leah Droste, age 57, of Portland, passed away on Tuesday, December 20, 2022.

Mrs. Droste was born August 23, 1965 in Nashville, a daughter of the late John Patterson and Leah Elizabeth Smith Patterson. She married Paul William Droste on September 7, 2004.

Mrs. Droste is survived by husband, Paul William Droste of Portland; sons, Ronald E. “Gene” (Jessica) Slaughter, III, of Mt. Juliet and John (Lacey Snyder) Slaughter of Florida; grandchildren, Jacob Slaughter, Carleigh Slaughter, Andrew Slaughter, Aspyn Slaughter, and Journey Slaughter; sisters, Judy Humphries of Lebanon, Alice (Peter) Ortiz of Grants Pass, Oregon.

Services for Mrs. Droste will be scheduled at a later date.

BASS of GORDONSVILLE