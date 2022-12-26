Obit – Mrs. Lisa Marie Vaughn

Mrs. Lisa Marie Vaughn, RN, age 53 of Gordonsville, passed away on Saturday, December 24, 2022.

Mrs. Vaughn was born December 20, 1969, a daughter of Alice Faye Kidder and the late Ricky Allen. She married William Albert Vaughn on March 17, 1991. Mrs. Vaughn worked at Smith County Health Care for two years and later worked at Riverview Regional Medical Center for 25 years until her retirement.

Mrs. Vaughn is survived by husband of 31 years, William Albert Vaughn of Gordonsville; two children, Sarah Ashley Vaughn of Arkansas and Summer Nicole Vaughn of South Carthage; mother, Alice Faye Kidder of Hiwassee; grandchildren, Joseph Grant Jones and William Christopher Vaughn.

Celebration of Life services for Mrs. Vaughn are scheduled to be held at the Gordonsville Chapel of Bass Funeral Homes on Friday, December 30, 2022 with participation from the Nurses Honor Guard.

Visitation with the family will be at the Gordonsville Chapel of Bass Funeral Homes on Friday from 12PM until service time at 2PM.

