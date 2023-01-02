Obit – Mr. Bobby Lee Bennett

Mr. Bobby Lee Bennett, age 82, of the St. Mary community of Smith County, passed away at his home on Thursday night, December 29, 2022, after a several months long battle with cancer.

Mr. Bennett was born on March 1, 1940, to Hubert Roscoe and Virgie Davis Bennett. He was united in marriage to Joyce Ann Gentry on July 6, 1959. Mr. Bennett was saved by the grace of God on July 12, 1975. He was of the Baptist faith.

Mr. Bennett was preceded in death by his parents, Hubert and Virgie Bennett, and a grandson, Adam Lee Winfree.

Mr. Bennett was a 1959 graduate of Gordonsville High School. He worked for many years in the auto parts business and retired from the Gordonsville zinc mine in 2003. After retirement, he worked for South Side Utility District and later served on the Board of Directors.

Along with his wife of over 63 years, Mr. Bennett is survived by three daughters and sons-in-law: Lisa and Janssen Watson of Gordonsville, Lori and Bruce Winfree of Plunkett’s Creek, and Amy and Anthony Phillips of the St. Mary community. He is also survived by three grandsons: Tyler Jay Winfree, Blake Daniel Winfree, and Caleb Anthony Phillips.

Funeral services for Mr. Bennett were conducted from the Gordonsville Chapel of Bass Funeral Homes on Sunday, January 1, 2023 at 2PM with Bro. Garry McBride officiating. Interment followed in the Gordonsville Cemetery.

The family requests that any memorial donations be made to the New Macedonia Missionary Baptist Church cemetery fund.

