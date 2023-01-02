Obit – Mrs. Mary White

Mrs. Mary White, a retired Cookeville florist, transcended from her earthly home to her eternal home at 5:00 a.m. Wednesday morning, December 21, 2022, at the Smith County Health and Rehabilitation Center in Carthage, at the age of 76, where she was admitted November 30th of this year. Mrs. White was under the care of Caris Hospice of Cookeville.

Mrs. White was at the Carthage Chapel of Sanderson Funeral Home. Funeral services officiated by the church pastor, Rev. Willie Cameron, with Hugh Sadler reading scripture, were held from the Ballard Chapel Methodist Church on Ben Gentry Lane in the Stonewall community on Thursday morning, December 29th, at 11 a.m. Apostle Arby Pickett delivered the eulogy. Other participants in the service was musical presence by Sue White with musical tributes by the Men’s Chorus. Burial followed in the Ballard Chapel Cemetery.

She was one of eight children, three daughters and five sons, and was the daughter of the late Paul Buck, who died October 15, 2000 at the age of 81, and Gradie Montgomery Buck, who died January 27, 2000 at the 80, and was born Mary Ann Buck in the Buffalo Valley community on February 10, 1946.

Mrs. White was preceded in death by her late husband, Billy Lee White, who died May 17, 2002 at the age of 49.

She was also preceded in death by two sisters, Carolyn Inez Buck Workings, who died at the age of 66 on February 12, 2011, Frances Allen Buck Wright, who died at the age of 74 on February 3, 2002; four brothers, Shirley Gene “Chick” Buck, who died at the age of 80 on August 1, 2022, Kenneth Ray Starks, Billy Ray Starks, and Earl Gene Buck.

Also preceding her in death was a grandson, C. Daniel Peek, who died at the age of 16.

Mrs. White was an accomplished flower arranger and was employed with that talent at Cookeville Florist for many years.

Mrs. White was a non-denominational Christian.

She is survived by her five daughters, Clara Sadler and husband, Hugh, of the Stonewall community, Cleo King of Nashville, Bessie Pickett and husband, Arby, of Melissa, Texas, Charlene Peek of Bowling Green, Kentucky, Billie Carpenter of Cookeville; one brother, Paul Buck of Cookeville; also surviving are fifteen grandchildren, Bridgett Brown, Tanisha Sadler, Brittney King, Elizabeth Freeze, Sierra Freeze, Joshua Pickett, J. William Pickett, Zedekiah Culley, Ladainian Carpenter, Elijah White, De Vonta Carpenter, Bertha Peek, Isaac Peek, Ray Peek, and Jasmine White and special friend, Gary Marlow of Cookeville.

