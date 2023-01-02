Obit – Mrs. Wilma Richardson

A longtime Bagdad community resident and a former South Carthage resident, Mrs. Wilma Richardson, died peacefully at the age of 101 years, 10 months and 1 day of age at the Smith County Health and Rehabilitation Center in Carthage at 6:40 p.m. Christmas Eve, Saturday evening December 24, 2022. Mrs. Richardson had made her home at the health care center since September 24, 2018.

Her minister, Edward L. Anderson, officiated at the 1 p.m. Thursday afternoon, December 29th, funeral services from the Carthage Chapel of Sanderson Funeral Home. Burial followed beside her husband in the Draper Cemetery in the Wartrace Creek community of Jackson County.

The youngest of three children, two daughters and a son, she was born Wilma Inez Williams on February 23, 1921 in the Haydenburg Ridge community of Jackson County and was the daughter of the late Rance Hellums Williams, who died at the age of 95 on April 19, 1975, and Nora Belle Blankenship Williams, who died at the age of 88 on June 1, 1975.

Mrs. Richardson was preceded in death by a sister, Fannie L. Williams Hall, who died January 15, 2001 at the age of 94 and a brother, Lilbert Williams, who died October 18, 1977 at the age of 68.

Mrs. Richardson made her home in the Bagdad community of Jackson County until they retired, then relocated from the family farm to South Carthage where she made her home until moving to the nursing home.

She helped on the farm and was a homemaker and was an accomplished seamstress and did sewing for the public.

Before moving to Carthage, she was a member of the Bagdad Church of Christ and after moving she and Mr. James moved their membership to the Carthage Church of Christ where she was a faithful member until her health would no longer permit her to attend.

Mrs. Richardson is survived by three children, Carolyn Richardson Smith and husband, Gerald, of the Rawls Creek community, Gary Richardson and wife, Cara Woodard Richardson, of Knoxville, and Sharon Richardson Woodard and husband, Richard, of Carthage; four grandchildren, Darren Smith and wife, Becky, of the Plunketts Creek community, Chris Smith and wife, Ashley, of the Rawls Creek community; Lorie Woodard Carter and husband, T. C., of Carthage, Kim Richardson of Knoxville; six great-grandchildren, Mekenzie Meadows, Colton Meadows, Dallas, Emma, Bailey and Taylor Smith.

The Richardson family requests memorials to the Draper Cemetery Mowing Fund.

