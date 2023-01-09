Obit – Mr. Bobby Gregory

Longtime Defeated Creek Community merchant and farmer, Mr. Bobby Gregory, died at 9:35 p.m. Tuesday evening January 3, 2023 at the Sumner Regional Medical Center in Gallatin where he was admitted December 30th being treated from sepsis. Mr. Gregory was 90 years of age.

Mr. Gregory had also suffered a heart attack on December 14th, but had been able to go to his Friendship Hollow Road South home for a few days.

Eld. Shawn Shepherd officiated assisted by Bro. Jackie Dillehay at the 1 p.m. Saturday afternoon December 7th funeral services from the Carthage Chapel of Sanderson Funeral Home. Burial followed in the Gazebo section at the Dixon Springs Cemetery. Musical presence was by Jackie, Christy and Seth Dillehay.

The sixth of eight children, he was the last surviving child born to Adolphus D. Gregory who died August 10, 1969 at the age of 78 and Eunice Lena Butler Gregory who died May 29, 1966 at the age of 70, he was born Bobby Hugh Gregory in the Kempville Community on December 8, 1932.

The seven siblings preceding him in death were Esto Gregory Reece who died in March of 1983 at the age of 63, Leon Gregory, Roy Clifton Gregory who died October 3, 1987 at the age of 67, Clara Nell Gregory Driver who died February 9, 1989 at the age of 58, Robbie Sue Gregory Barrett who died at the age of 82 on March 18, 2018, Jo Ella Gregory Ethridge who died June 15, 2017 at the age of 77, Lena Lutrell Gregory Butler who died November 19, 1996 at the age of 79.

In Murfreesboro on April 9, 1960, he was united in marriage to Defeated Creek Community native, the former, Mary Kathleen Woodard.

Mr. Gregory was a lover of the land and enjoyed working and visiting his farms in Smith and Macon County.

He proudly served our country with the United States Army during the Korean War and was honorably discharged with the rank of Corporal on June 1, 1955.

In 1960 he became a part of the Woodard Bros. General Merchandise Store in the Defeated Creek Community and continued to visit the store until becoming recently ill.

Mr. Gregory attended the Cornwells Chapel Missionary Baptist Church in the Defeated Creek Community.

Surviving in addition to his wife Kathleen of almost sixty three years is their son, Hughie Gregory and wife Tammy of the Defeated Creek Community; two grandchildren, Daniel Gregory and wife Desiree of the Difficult Community, Kindra Gregory Mertens and husband Cody of South Carthage; four great-grandchildren, LiliAnne Gregory, Kylan Gregory, Brooklyn Gregory and Austin Gregory.

The Gregory family has requested memorials be made to either the Defeated Creek Fire Department or the Cornwells Chapel Missionary Baptist Church.

