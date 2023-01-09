Obit – Mr. Glenn Gregory

A longtime Dixon Springs Community farmer has died at the age of 87 at his Young Branch Road farm home.

Mr. Glenn Gregory was pronounced deceased at 8:39 a.m. Thursday morning January 5, 2023 by Avalon Hospice of Cookeville who had been assisting the family with his care during his illness.

Eld. Eddie Gregory officiated at the 1 p.m. Sunday afternoon January 8th funeral services from the Carthage Chapel of Sanderson Funeral Home. Zach Taylor delivered the eulogy. Burial followed in the Gazebo section at the Dixon Springs Cemetery.

One of four sons and a daughter born to the late Webb Allen Gregory who died November 11, 1981 at the age of 68 and Ivy Mai Gregory who died October 21, 1999 at the age of 84, he was born Glenn Edison Gregory in the Shoulders Hollow in the Dixon Springs Community on August 16, 1935.

A brother, Clarence Allen Gregory, died at the age of 14 months on January 11, 1934.

In Rossville, Georgia on December 18, 1954, he was united in marriage to the former Shelby Jean Moss. The ceremony was performed by Justice of the Peace Herman Bowman.

They were preceded in death by a daughter, Glenda Jean Gregory Brasher who died at the age of 65 on January 14, 2022.

In addition to his farming operation he was also formerly employed as a delivery driver for the former Sloan’s Dixie Oil Co. in South Carthage, who were suppliers of Phillips 66 petroleum products.

Mr. Gregory was saved at the age of 12 in 1947 and was baptized into the full fellowship of the Maces Hill Missionary Baptist Church where his membership remained until his death.

Surviving in addition to his wife of just over sixty eight years are their five children, Kathy Gregory Webb and husband David of the Young Branch Community, Debbie Gregory Cassity and husband David of the Defeated Creek Community, Sam Gregory and wife Tammy of Hartsville, Dan Gregory and companion Kim Coggins of Lafayette, David Gregory and wife Frankie also of Hartsville; three siblings, Eldon Gregory and wife Betty Moss Gregory of the Young Branch Community, Larry Gregory and wife Mattie Wilkerson Gregory of the Bloomington Springs Community, Laura Gregory Reasonover and husband Kerry Dale of Gordonsville; ten grandchildren, eleven great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandson; son-in-law, Joseph Brasher of South Bend, Indiana.

