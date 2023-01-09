Obit – Mr. Jerry Key

Mr. Jerry Key of the Boulton Bend Community was discovered deceased at his Boulton Bend Lane farm home Monday afternoon January 2, 2022 one day before his 70th birthday. He was pronounced deceased at 6:05 p.m. and was transported to the Metro Medical Examiner office in Nashville.

Graveside services were conducted Sunday afternoon January 8th at 2 p.m. with his neighbor and friend James Baker delivering the eulogy. Burial followed in the Key family lot in section one at the Ridgewood Cemetery beside his parents and two brothers.

One of three sons, he was born Jerry Campbell Key at the former McFarland Hospital in Lebanon and was the son of the late Sam William Key Jr. who died October 5th 2001 at the age of 76 and Geraldine Apple Key who died four days later on October 9, 2001 at the age of 73.

He was preceded in death by two brothers, Anthony David Key who died at birth on September 21, 1951 and also a younger brother Steve William Key who died May 22, 2012 at the age of 51.

He and his brother constructed many bridges and Steve would do the construction work and Jerry would do the engineering.

Mr. Key had never married.

He was saved as a teenager and was baptized into the full fellowship of the South Carthage Missionary Baptist Church.

He was a 1971 graduate of Smith County High School majoring in Mathematics, Science and Social Studies. He was the winner of the regional math contest his freshman and sophomore years, was in the pep club his first three years, was a member of the Future Farmers of America his freshman and sophomore years and was a Star Farmer his freshman year. It was stated in the ‘71 year book; “Men of few words are the best men.”

Mr. Key graduated from the University of Tennessee with a Bachelor of Science degree in engineering.

His only surviving relatives are many cousins and his neighbor and personal representative, James Baker.

