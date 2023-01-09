Obit – Mr. Jimmy Armistead

Mr. Jimmy Armistead, age 82 of the Helm’s Bend Community of Smith County, TN passed away on Tuesday, January 3, 2023.

Mr. Armistead was born February 13, 1940 a son of the late Ernest Lee Armistead and Pauline Armistead. Passed away before him many years ago, he was going to see Sugar, his horse, again. But remaining behind, his bull George, who he bottle fed. He was known as Pa Jim by his granddaughter Afton and Dustin.

Mr. Armistead is survived by Son and Daughter-in-Law; Kendall Lee Armistead and Tammy Titus Armistead of Johnson City, TN. Granddaughter and husband; Afton and Hogan Scott of Manchester, TN. Grandson and wife; Dustin and Nicole Armistead of Defeated, TN. Great-granddaughter; Arya Armistead of Defeated, TN. Grandson; Kenley A. Titus Armistead of Johnson City, TN. Grandson; Keydon M. Titus Armistead of Johnson City, TN. Granddaughter; Sophia C. Titus Armistead of Johnson City, TN. Daughter; Cindy Hesson of Baxter, TN. Grandson; Jeremy Ray Hesson of Carthage, TN. Great-Granddaughter; Paige Hesson of Baxter, TN. Great-Grandson; Gavin Hesson of Baxter, TN. Grandson; Bobby Joe Hesson of McMinnville, TN. Great-Grandson; Caydon Isaac Hesson of McMinnville, TN. Granddaughter; Jessica Faye Hesson of Baxter, TN. Great-grandson; Zachary Hesson. Great-grandson; Braydon Hesson. Great-grandson; Landon Hesson. Great-grandson; Elijah Walker. Girlfriend to Bobby Joe; Lydia Antonetti of McMinnville, TN. Great-granddaughter; Adrianna Walker of Baxter, TN. Son; Timmy Armistead of Defeated, TN.

Funeral services for Mr. Armistead were conducted from the Gordonsville Chapel of Bass Funeral Homes on Saturday, January 7, 2023 at 1PM with Eld. James T. Gibbs officiating. Interment followed in the Family Cemetery in Helm’s Bend.

