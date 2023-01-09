Obit – Ms. Lisa Givens

Ms. Lisa Givens age 54 of the Popes Hill Community died at 4:29 a.m. Friday morning December 30, 2022 at the Nashville-Metropolitan General Hospital where she was admitted Thursday evening Dec. 29th after being discovered unresponsive at her son Daniels’ Carthage home.

Funeral services from the Carthage Chapel of Sanderson Funeral Home were conducted on Wednesday afternoon January 4th by Bro. Scott Nesbitt. Following the 1 p.m. services burial was beside her mother in the McClellan Cemetery in the Buffalo Community.

Born Lisa Lynn Givens at the former McFarland Hospital in Lebanon, she was the daughter of the late Larry Bennett who died at the age of 70 on January 7, 2017 and the late Peggy Joyce Givens Watts who died at the age of 48 on January 18, 1997.

On March 22, 1986 she was united in marriage to Popes Hill Community native, Michael Dale Davis and to this union was born two sons.

Ms. Givens was a graduate of Smith County High School.

She had been employed at the former Welch Co. in Gordonsville and following that she was employed as a nurse tech at the former Smith County Health Care Center in Carthage.

Ms. Givens was of the Pentecostal faith.

Surviving in addition to the father of their two sons, are Daniel Davis of Carthage and Matthew Davis of the Popes Hill Community; sister, Michelle Watts of Cookeville, brother, Jeffrey Watts of the Popes Hill Community; grandson, Michael Aiden Davis of the Popes Hill Community.

