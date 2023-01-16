Obit – Mr. James Bruce Harvey

James Bruce Harvey, age 81, of Murfreesboro, passed away Monday, December 12, 2022, following an extended illness. Bruce was born on January 22, 1941, to parents Emmett Harvey and Mary Harden Harvey of Chattanooga.

After graduating from Soddy Daisy High School in 1958, Bruce continued his educational path at Tennessee Polytechnic Institute, which is now Tennessee Tech University. He quickly found his passion in the engineering field of study, specializing in Electrical Engineering. His engineering expertise made him a highly respected professional whose career path was exciting and challenging. Bruce served throughout the Tennessee Valley region as project manager, director of engineering, committeeman, and consultant over the span of his career. Bruce was an accomplished professional in his career paths and his contributions were recognized throughout the public utilities. After retiring, Bruce stayed actively involved in community programs in Murfreesboro. Two of his most rewarding projects were helping those in need, specifically providing cancer patients with transportation and teaching immigrants to drive in order to become licensed. His love for his community was obvious to all who knew him. Bruce stayed connected to many organizations serving in leadership roles within the Kiwanis Club, and both Gibson and Smith County Habitat for Humanity. He was a member of First Presbyterian Church Trenton.

Bruce is survived by his wife of twenty-three years, Margaret Stevens Harvey, children Chris (Sandra) Harvey, Connie Harvey Holland, Carolyn Gann Harvey the mother of his children, grandchildren Reagan (Ben) Kenley, Robert Clark Holland, Keith (Catherine) Harvey, Beth Williams, Matthew (Angel) Harvey, Jessica Harvey, James (Lena) Harvey, Joseph Harvey, stepchildren John (Cynthia) Lancaster, Janie (Jimmy) Parks, and step-grandchildren Sonya Glover, Krista Glover, Trent Glover, Colton Perry, Olivia Parks, and Croix Parks.

Mr. Harvey is preceded in death by his parents Mary and Emmett Harvey, siblings Beatrice Rogers, Edward Harvey, Howard Harvey, Mark Harvey, Max Harvey and Carl Harvey.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorials be made to the Soddy Daisy Scholarship Fund, to the attention of Juanita Davis, 1054 Natural Way, Soddy Daisy, TN 37379, or Pits Gap Church of God, to the attention of Pastor Leroy Smith, 63 Smith Rd, Graysville, TN 37338.

A celebration of Life service was held at Woodfin Memorial Chapel January 14, 2023, at 4:00 pm, with Chaplain Jon Amspaugh officiating.