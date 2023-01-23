Obit – Jimmie Joe Winfree

Jimmie Joe Winfree (Jim) passed away on Jan 16, 2023 at the age of 84.

Born May 2 1938, Jim was the son of Joe & Miverene (Malone) Winfree, of Gordonsville, both deceased. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one sibling, Mayor O.W. Winfree, of Gordonsville, and one granddaughter, Alanna Anne Winfree. A graduate of Yankton High School in Yankton S.D., Jim attended Yankton College in Yankton and St. Lawrence University in Canton N.Y until he joined the Army Air Corp. After leaving the Air Corp. Jim worked as an accountant for various construction companies all over the U.S.A. His most recent employment was in the construction industry as a welder/fabricator. Jim was a past member of the Sumner County Songwriters Association, the Nashville Songwriters association, various EMA’s, and a Civil War reenactment regiment. In his later years Jim enjoyed researching ancestry, collecting, refurbishing and fishing with fly rods, tinkering with old cars, sharing stories of good times past, cruising various groups on the internet and visiting with his grandchildren. Jim spent most of those years living at his daughters homes in Mississippi.

Jim is survived by: LuCynthia Catherine Corbet(Brian) of Pigeon Forge, Sarah Serintha Spence (Allen) of Crystal Springs MS, Jos Winfree (Christy) of Gordonsville, Thomas Howard Winfree of Monticello MS, Patricia Anne-Elaine McPhail (Scotty) of Monticello MS, Susan Constance Griffith Winfree of Charlotte N.C. and James Elihu Griffith Winfree of McKinney Tx. Jim has 26 grandchildren and numerous great grand children.

Graveside services and interment for Mr. Winfree were conducted on Saturday, January 21, 2023 at 11AM.

As a sufferer of COPD, Jim and the family request that memorial gifts be monetary donations to the American Lung Association or The Shriners Hospital for children closest to you.

