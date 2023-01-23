Obit – Mr. Howard Cecil Ballard

Mr. Howard Cecil Ballard, age 76 of New Middleton, passed away on Friday, January 20, 2023 at his home.

Mr. Ballard was born May 6, 1946 to the late Charlie and Mecie Ballard. He was also preceded in death by his brothers, John Ballard, Bill Ballard, and Charles “Cotton” Ballard, and daughter, Paula Ballard.

Howard was a 1965 graduate of Gordonsville High School. He married Teresa Ann James on November 23, 1983. Howard drove a truck for Thurston Conway, Ser-Transport, and Wilson Trucking.

Mr. Ballard is survived by his wife of 39 years, Teresa Ballard; daughters, Penny Kinslow, Pamela Ballard, and Rachel (Jon) Kelley. He is also survived by 11 grandchildren and 20 great-grandchildren. Sister, Hattie Marie Brown of Australia.

Mr. Ballard loved his family very much, as they loved him also. He will always be remembered as the best man, father, husband, grandaddy, and friend that anyone could ever have. What a true legacy of love to leave behind.

Funeral Services for Mr. Ballard were conducted from the Gordonsville Chapel of Bass Funeral Homes on Sunday, January 22, 2023 at 2PM with Bishop Richard Blackburn officiating. Interment followed in the Baird Memorial Cemetery in Hickman.

