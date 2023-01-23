Obit – Mrs. Glenda Lee Bush

Funeral services for Mrs. Glenda Lee Bush, age 96 of the Elmwood community of Smith County, were held on Wednesday, January 18, 2023, at 11:00 AM from the Chapel of Whitson Funeral Home with Bro. Dewey Dyer officiating. Burial followed at Chestnut Mound Cemetery.

Glenda Lee Bush was born in Putnam County on September 20, 1926 to the late Jim and Lucy Whitehead Madewell. She passed away at the Smith County Health and Rehab in Carthage on January 13, 2023.

She was a homemaker and a member of the Carthage United Methodist Church.

In addition to her family, she was preceded in death by husband, Howard Whitehead; 2nd husband, Odell Bush; brothers, Douglas, Elbert and Jim Dow Madewell; sisters, Gladys Upchurch, Floy Scarett, Lennie Uhles, Alice Hudgens and Mary Sandstron.

She is survived by step-son, Danny Dale Bush of Chestnut Mound; sisters in-law, Martha Whitehead of Cookeville, Elen Louckhart of Brownstown, MI.

Several nieces and nephews also survive.

