Obit – Mrs. Veronica Jordan

Mrs. Veronica Jordan, age 78, of Brush Creek, passed away on Wednesday, January 18, 2023.

Mrs. Jordan was born August 6, 1944 in Eunice, LA, daughter of the late Preston LaVergne and Lillian Deculus LaVergne. She married Elrixie “Rick” Jordan on September 19, 1964 and he preceded her in death on September 9, 2000. She was also preceded in death by daughter, Ericka Jordan and siblings, Marsha Bell and Martin LaVergne. Mrs. Jordan graduated from Eunice High School in Eunice, LA.

Mrs. Jordan is survived by children, Rhonda Jordan of Antioch, Sandra Jordan of Mt. Juliet, Bryan (Kim) Jordan of Hermitage, Derrick (Stephanie) Jordan of Lebanon, and Lyric Jordan of Mt. Juliet; nine grandchildren, Austen, Juliana, Jordan, Jalen, Jenna, Max, Lacey, Dominic, and Ava; mother, Lillian LaVergne of Carthage; brothers, Daniel LaVergne, Anthony LaVergne, Roland (Tina) LaVergne, and Paul LaVergne.

Graveside services and interment for Mrs. Jordan are scheduled to be conducted on Friday, January 27, 2023 at 1PM at the Middle Tennessee Veterans Cemetery.

The family will gather at the cemetery just prior to the 1PM graveside.

BASS of GORDONSVILLE