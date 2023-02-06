Master Lucas Harbaugh & Master Everett Harbaugh

Master Lucas Carter Harbaugh passed away at Vanderbilt University Medical Center in the warm embrace of his parents and Jesus on Saturday, January 28, 2023. Despite his short time on earth, born at 12:14 p.m. and called home at 12:30 p.m., he was deeply loved and brought immense joy to those around him.

His twin brother, Master Everett James Harbaugh, was born at 12:15 p.m. Saturday January 28, 2023 and Jesus called him home from his mother’s arms at 8:45 p.m. Tuesday evening, January 31, 2023, at the Vanderbilt Children’s Hospital.

A joint graveside service was conducted Friday morning, February 3rd, at 11 a.m. at the Smith County Memorial Gardens with Bro. Dusty Desimore officiating. Burial followed for the twin brothers in the Garden of Angels.

Master Lucas Carter Harbaugh and Master Everett James Harbaugh were two of five children of Sewickley, Pennsylvania native Tyler William Harbaugh and Murfreesboro native Destiny Cierra Madewell Harbaugh.

The Harbaugh family are of the Southern Baptist faith.

Surviving, in addition to the parents, Tyler and Destiny, are Lucas’s and Everett’s three brothers, Tristan, Brayston and Lincoln Harbaugh; maternal grandparents, Rick and Denissa Dunn of Sparta, Ronald and Bernadette Harbaugh, of the Hickman community; paternal grandmother, Mary Thomas of Pennsylvania; maternal great-grandmother, Diane Beaty of McMinnville; maternal great-grandmother, Nadine Madewell, also of McMinnville.

SANDERSON of CARTHAGE