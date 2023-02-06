Obit – Mr. Howard Fisher

Lifelong Hiwassee community farmer Mr. Howard Fisher, age 71, died at 10:24 a.m. Sunday morning, January 29, 2023, at the Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville where he was admitted Saturday afternoon, being treated for Covid.

Mr. Fisher was at the Carthage Chapel of Sanderson Funeral Home where his nephew, Eld. Anthony Dixon, assisted by Bro. Roger Reed officiated at the 1 p.m. Wednesday afternoon, February 1st, funeral services. Burial followed in the Fisher Family Cemetery in the Hiwassee community with Bro. David Lankford officiating.

He was one of five children born to the late William Ray Fisher, who died at the age of 75 on April 9, 2000, and Loretta Creola Graham Fisher, who died at the age of 77 on December 28, 2002, and was born William Howard Fisher at the former McFarland Hospital in Lebanon on May 4, 1951.

Also preceding him in death were two infant sisters, Margaret Ann Fisher, who died May 13, 1948 at birth, and Peggy Ann Fisher, who died March 2, 1950 at the age of 7 months and 11 days.

At the home of the late Eld. Bill McDonald on May 4, 1968, Mr. Fisher was united in marriage to the former Virginia Sue Dixon.

They were preceded in death by their only daughter, Lori Ann Fisher Swaffer, who died following a battle with cancer on June 26, 2015 at the age of 43.

Mr. Fisher will perhaps also be best remembered as a long time worker on the Carthage tobacco markets and at the Carthage cattle markets.

Mr. Fisher was saved at the East Main Missionary Baptist Church in Hartsville and was baptized into the full fellowship of the church there and later transferred his membership, by letter, to Knob Spring Missionary Church near his farm home.

Surviving, in addition to his wife, Virginia, of almost fifty five years, is their son, Howard Dewayne Fisher and wife, Tammy Lankford Fisher, of the Hiwassee community; sister, Nancy Fisher, and a brother, Roger Fisher and wife, Jan, all of the Hiwassee community; three grandsons, Brandon Fisher and wife, Ashley, John Fisher, Nick Storey and wife, Sabrina; ten great-grandchildren, Braylin, Brylee and Braden Storey, Shara Russell and husband, Johnny, Jayden, Kaleb and Carson Fisher, Lea Couson, Jennifer Crowder, Nathan Crowder and wife, Stasha.

