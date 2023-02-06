Obit – Mr. Ricky Allan Tubb

Mr. Ricky Allan Tubb, age 69 of Lancaster, passed away on Sunday, February 5, 2023.

Mr. Tubb was born March 15, 1953 in Carthage, a son of the late George Gragson Tubb and Virginia Dare Lancaster Tubb. He was also preceded in death by sister, Ms. Dian Tubb.

Ricky was a 1971 graduate of Gordonsville High School. He worked and retired from ZF, formerly known as TRW and Ross-Gear, after 44 years. Ricky loved working on cars and racing at the Middle Tennessee Raceway. In his later life, he spent time building and enjoying his log home in Lancaster. He attended the Methodist Church.

Mr. Tubb is survived by brother, Michael L. Tubb of Lancaster, sister, Janet Tubb Sanders of Lancaster and her two sons, John A. “Trey” (Patsy) Sanders, III, of Carthage and their children and grandchildren: John A. (Kristen) Sanders, IV – John A. “Quin” Sanders, V, and Jolynn Sanders – Patrick E. (Samantha) Sanders – Haywood Sanders and Emerson Sanders – and Zachary H. (Bailey) Sanders – Breckston Sanders – Nikkole Sanders, and Hadleigh Sanders, and Jason A. (Kim) Sanders of Gordonsville and their daughter, Madelyn Sanders and step-daughters, Kayla (Logan) Hallman, Courtney Dillard, and Ellie Dillard.

Funeral services for Mr. Tubb were conducted from the Gordonsville Chapel of Bass Funeral Homes on Tuesday, February 7, 2023 at 11AM with Bro. Dickie Johnson officiating. Interment followed in the Baird Memorial Cemetery in Hickman.

BASS of GORDONSVILLE