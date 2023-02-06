Obit – Mr. Tim Gorman

Mr. Tim Gorman, of Murfreesboro, died at the age of 36 at 6:26 p.m. Monday evening, January 30, 2023, at the Alive Hospice Residence in Nashville where he was admitted January 25th, suffering from glioblastoma with which he had battled since April of 2018.

Saturday afternoon, February 4th, funeral services were conducted from the Carthage Chapel of Sanderson Funeral Home. Eld. Anthony Dixon officiated and burial followed the 3 p.m. service beside his mother in the Circle Park section at the Smith County Memorial Gardens.

He was born Timothy William Gorman in Cookeville on December 24, 1986 and was the son of Tim Gorman, of Lebanon, and the late Rita Faye Johnson Gorman, who died at the age of 46 on April 18, 2009.

The Gorman family formerly resided on Jefferson Avenue West in Carthage and Tim was a 2005 graduate of Smith County High School.

He graduated with an Associate Degree from ITT (Information Technology Technician) in Nashville and was employed by NSK Seating.

Mr. Gorman was a non-denominational Christian.

Surviving, in addition to his father, Tim, is his step-mother, Susan Gorman of Lebanon; three siblings, Meaghan Noonan of Chattanooga, Caitlin Noonan of Queens, New York, Sam Abdalla of Chicago, Illinois; two sons, Timothy Wyatt Gorman and Alaric Nolan Gorman, both of Antioch and their mother, Tika Dodson, also of Antioch.

The Gorman family requests memorials to the Sarah Cannon Research Center in Nashville.

