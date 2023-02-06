Obit – Mrs. Amy Thaxton Ray

Mrs. Amy Thaxton Ray, of the Sykes community, transitioned from her earthly home to her heavenly home at the South Carthage home of her parents and was pronounced deceased by Caris Hospice of Cookeville at 11:55 a.m. Saturday morning, February 4, 2023. The 45 year old Mrs. Ray was diagnosed with colon cancer in April of 2021.

Funeral services were conducted on Tuesday afternoon, February 7th, at 3 p.m. from the Carthage Chapel of Sanderson Funeral Home by Pastor Tracy Symoens, pastor of the Church of Redemption in South Carthage. Tribute by Tennessee Nurses Honor Guard.

One of four children of Bro. David Randall Thaxton and Melody Carlene Key Thaxton of South Carthage, she was born Amy LeAnn Thaxton at the former Smith County Hospital in Carthage on November 13, 1977.

She graduated from Smith County High School in the class of ’96. For all four years she was a member of Students Against Drunk Driving, later her senior year she was on the office staff, SCTV News Crew, annual staff and homecoming announcer, and during her high school years she was also a member of the Spanish, science and math, drama, and citizenship clubs, studied home economics, and her freshman and junior years had perfect attendance.

Amy had a vivacious and outgoing personality and made a lasting impression on everyone who ever came in contact with her.

On July 3, 1999, she was united in marriage at the Full Gospel Tabernacle in Lebanon to Martinsville, Virginia native, Sherman Edward Ray. The ceremony was performed by then church pastor, Bro. Buford Bane.

In January of 2004 she was awarded her Licensed Practical Nurse degree from the Tennessee Technology Center at Hartsville.

She was a longtime charge nurse on the night shift at the Smith County Health and Rehabilitation Center in Carthage and for the last few years, until her illness became severe, she was a nurse in the medical office of Dr. John Kane in Lebanon.

Mrs. Ray attended the Full Gospel Tabernacle in Lebanon where her father currently serves as the pastor.

Surviving, in addition to her parents, David and Melody, and her husband, Sherman, are Amy and Sherman’s three children, Smith County High School senior and cheerleader, Payton Michelle Ray, Chris Ray and fiancé, Carrington Jenkins, of the Sykes community, Randall Ray and fiancé, Christina Oliver, of Carthage; two sisters, Charity Thaxton Oliver and husband, Ron, of Carthage, Jennifer Thaxton Davis and husband, Jason, of Lafayette; brother, Anthony Thaxton and wife, Christy, of Carthage.

