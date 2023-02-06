Obit – Mrs. Retta Ann Waggoner

Mrs. Retta Ann Waggoner, age 84 of South Carthage, passed away on Monday, January 30, 2023.

Mrs. Waggoner was born September 3, 1938 in Defeated, a daughter of the late Carsey Eugene Matthews and Anna Kittrell Matthews. She was also preceded in death by daughter, Myra Ann Waggoner. She was a 1956 graduate of Smith County High School. Mrs. Waggoner married John C. Waggoner, Jr., on June 11, 1958. She worked at South Central Bell, South Carthage City Hall, and the Smith Utility District. Mrs. Waggoner was a member of Hogans Creek Missionary Baptist Church.

Mrs. Waggoner is survived by husband of 64 years, John C. Waggoner, Jr, of South Carthage; children, Robert (Amy) Waggoner of Gordonsville, Michelle (Jeff) Hudson of Defeated; two grandchildren, Brittany (David) Westmoreland of South Carthage, and Dr. Logan (Brooklyn) Hudson of Defeated; four great-grandchildren, Bailey Westmoreland, Ace Westmoreland, Hudson Westmoreland and Landree Hudson.

Funeral services for Mrs. Retta Waggoner were conducted from the Carthage Chapel of Bass Funeral Homes on Thursday, February 2, 2023 at 1:00 P.M. with Eld. Ricky Hackett and Eld. Carter Robinson officiating. Interment followed in the Ridgewood Cemetery.

BASS of CARTHAGE