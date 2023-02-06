Obit – Mrs. Rita Fisher Cummings

Mrs. Rita Fisher Cummings, a homemaker of the Pleasant Shade community, died at 8:57 a.m. Monday morning, January 30, 2023, at her Pleasant Shade Highway home at the age of 64. She was under the care of HighPoint Hospice of Gallatin.

Eld. Rickey Hall officiated at the 1 p.m. Thursday afternoon, February 2nd, funeral services from the Carthage Chapel of Sanderson Funeral Home. Burial followed beside her sister, Peggy, in the Garden of Everlasting Life at the Smith County Memorial Gardens.

She was the oldest of four children, three daughters and a son, born to the late Finis Burnette “Burr” Fisher, who died August 11, 2012 at the age of 73, and Lois Faye Hensley Fisher, who died November 12, 2015 at the age of 73, and was born Rita Diane Fisher at the former Thayer S. Wilson Clinic in Carthage.

Mrs. Cummings was preceded in death by a sister, Peggy Darlene Fisher Stanage, who died at the age of 59 on September 15, 2019.

She was also preceded in death by her husband, Bledsoe County native, Robert Anthony Cummings.

Mrs. Cummings was a saved person and was of the Missionary Baptist faith.

She was employed in housekeeping for many years at the former Carthage General Hospital and after the closing was employed at the former Smith County Memorial Hospital, now Riverview Regional Medical Center.

Surviving, are her two daughters, Leslie Massey and husband, Chris, of the Tanglewood community, Melanie Swicegood and husband, Terry, of Carthage; sister, Pam Fisher Schaffiant of Smithville; brother, Leslie (Les) Fisher and wife, Kim, of Carthage; seven grandchildren, Bethany Boyd of Carthage, Christopher Massey of the Tanglewood community, Jaycee Earl Cummings of Carthage, Imogene Swicegood of Carthage, Grace Heline and husband, Harrison, of Dixon Springs, Cole Massey of Gordonsville and Conner Massey of Carthage; one great-grandchild.

The family requests memorials to the St. Jude Children Hospital.

