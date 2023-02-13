Obit – Jerry Thomas (JT) Fisher

Jerry Thomas (JT) Fisher, age 69, passed away peacefully with his family by his side on Tuesday, February 7, 2023.

Jerry was born in Carthage, TN on November 14, 1953. He is preceded in death by his mother, Evelyn Ann Fisher, father, Harold Kenneth Fisher, and granddaughter, Aliyah Giffen.

He is survived by; daughters, Darci Alexander and Jynn (T. J.) Fisher Giffen, Morgan Fisher Gregory (Jessy) and grandson, Carter Gregory, granddaughters, Skylar and Zoey Alexander; Sister ,Sherry Fisher (Marc Tuley), Vikki Michelle Thomas Fisher, brother, Kerry Alan (AL) Fisher; and countless other family members and friends.

Jerry was a smart and talented man. He loved to laugh, sing and play his guitar. Jerry had a secretive hobby… he does beautiful cross stitches and each family member would be off to the races wanting his next cross stitched picture.

Jerry was a Drum major Class of 1972 Smith County Pride Upper Cumberland Marching Band and he was extremely knowledgeable in history and a passion for the Civil War. He loved to tell stories, surround himself with friends and called people by nicknames. He watched old movies, listened to country music greats. He reminisced a lot about DisneyLand about an awesome childhood growing up in Southern California and the happiest home coming to Carthage surrounded by cousins and family everywhere!

Celebration of Life Services for Mr. Fisher were conducted from the Carthage Chapel of Bass Funeral Homes on Thursday, February 16, 2023 at 5PM.

Memorials in J.T.’s memory may me made to Bass Funeral Home.

