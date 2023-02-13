Obit – Mr. Chad Edward Pippin

Mr. Chad Edward Pippin, age 43 of Cosby, TN, and a native of Carthage, TN, passed away on Friday, February 3, 2023.

Chad was born February 24, 1979 in Carthage, TN, a son of the late Patti Sue Gibbs Huddleston and Eldon Lee Pippin.

Chad worked for Townsend Tree Service. He was a very hard worker. He had a big heart and was very kind to many. Chad loved the outdoors, especially fishing. He was a jack of all trades and loved building things.

Chad is survived by Siblings; Kelly Jean Mason of Mt. Juliet, TN, Bobby Dale (Teresa) Mason of Brush Creek, TN, and Jannah Lee Walters of Carthage, TN. Nephews; Josh Clemons, Cody Mason, Kyle Mason, and Dylan Mason Carpenter. Girlfriend; Leslie Rae Planck. Dog; Lulu.

Funeral Services for Mr. Pippin were conducted from the Gordonsville Chapel of Bass Funeral Homes on Tuesday, February 7, 2023 at 3PM with Eld. Ricky Hall officiating. Interment followed in the Ridgewood Cemetery.

