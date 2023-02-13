Obit – Mrs. Ollie Jewel Nixon

Mrs. Ollie Jewel Nixon, age 94, of Gordonsville, TN passed away on Monday, February 6, 2023.

Mrs. Nixon was born April 5, 1928 in Sykes, TN, a daughter of the late Ollie Lee Wills and Beulah Granstaff Wills. She married Thomas Loyd Nixon on October 23, 1948 and he preceded her in death on July 16, 2000. Mrs. Ollie Jewel was also preceded in death by Siblings; Dixie Odell Wills, Roy Wills, C.D. Wills, Glenn Wills, and Helen “Tony” Baker.

Mrs. Nixon was a 1947 graduate of Gordonsville High School. She worked at the Smith County Trustees office for numerous years and had a heart for serving the public. Mrs. Nixon was a longtime member of the Union Hill Cumberland Presbyterian Church in Sykes, TN, where she taught Sunday School.

Mrs. Nixon is survived by Children; Johnnie Lee (Cristy) Nixon of Lebanon, TN, and Cheryl Lynn Nixon of Gordonsville, TN. Grandchildren; April Walker, Kelli (Tony) Sharpe, Chris (Jess) Nixon, Austin Taylor, and Rob Nixon. Great-grandchildren; Matty Walker, Micah Walker, and Reagan Sharpe. Sisters-in-Law; Bettye Wills and Lynn Wills.

Funeral Services for Mrs. Nixon were conducted from the Union Hill Cumberland Presbyterian Church in Sykes, TN, on Saturday, February 11, 2023 at 1PM with Bro. Dennis Croslin and Bro. Brent Wills officiating. Interment followed in the Baird Memorial-Hickman Cemetery, Hickman, TN..

The family requests memorials be made to the Union Hill Cumberland Presbyterian Church.

