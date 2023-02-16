Fireman thwarts house fire with garden hose

By Eddie West

Tragedy was averted when a Rock City/Rome fireman was able to extinguish a fire at a residence in the Lock Seven community, last week.

Smoke was reported coming from a roof vent at a house located at 305 Lock Seven Lane.

A Rock City/Rome fireman, Brice Bryant, was near the scene of the fire when the call was dispatched, County Fire Chief Sonny Carter explained.

After entering the residence, the fireman knocked a hole in a ceiling with his fist and was able to extinguish the fire with a garden hose, Chief Carter.

There was minimal damage to the ceiling and dining room/kitchen area.

