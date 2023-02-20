Obit – Mrs. Martha Moss Payne

Mrs. Martha Moss Payne, age 82 of Brush Creek community of Smith County, passed away Saturday, February 18, 2023, at Riverview Regional Medical Center in Carthage.

Mrs. Payne was born on May 10,1940 in Carthage, a daughter of the late Grady Moss and Johnnie Lee Fletcher Moss. She graduated from Watertown High School in 1958. She was married to Loften O’Neal Payne on December 24, 1959, he preceded her in death on June 27, 2012. She was also preceded by a son, Anthony “Tony- Peanut” Payne, on December 16, 2015; siblings, Jim Moss, Ruth Dunn, Rose Braswell, and Betty McMillen. She was a factory worker and homemaker and was a Member of Brush Creek Baptist Church.

Mrs. Payne is survived by two sons, Terry (Melonee) Payne of Brush Creek and Timmy “Chili Bean” (Michelle) Payne of Brush Creek; daughter in law; Tammy Haynes of Brush Creek; nine grandchildren, Bari Hitchcock (Shaun), Lee Holmes, Beth Curtis, Lairen (Adam) Warden, Brody Payne, Nic (Emma) Payne, Zac Payne, Nathan Payne, and Angie Haynes; nine great-grandchildren; two sisters; Mrs. Margaret Jackson of Brush Creek and Ruby Gibbs of Alexandria.

Mrs. Payne was at the Gordonsville Chapel of Bass Funeral Homes where funeral services were conducted on Tuesday, February 21, 2023, at 2 PM with Bro Shane Smith and Michael Hale officiating. Interment followed in Brush Creek Memorial Gardens with Bro Donnie Payne officiating.

