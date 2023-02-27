Obit – Mr. Eddie Shoulders

Mr. Eddie Shoulders age 65, a farmer of the of the Pleasant Shade Community, was pronounced deceased at 8:32 p.m. Saturday evening February 25, 2023 at the Riverview Regional Medical Center E.R. in Carthage after becoming gravely ill at the family’s Little Creek Road home.

Funeral services from the Carthage Chapel of Sanderson Funeral Home were conducted by Eld. Michael Cowan and Eld. Ross Brawner on Wednesday morning March 1st at 11 a.m.. Burial followed in the Pleasant Shade Cemetery.

Mr. Shoulders was one of five children, two sons and three daughters of the late World War II Veteran, Joe Peyton Shoulders, who died at the age of 90 on April 29, 2009 and Mildred Grace Towns Shoulders who died at the age of 49 on April 26, 1977 and was born Eddie Dean Shoulders at the former Petty-Green Clinic in Carthage (now the site of Smith County Drugs).

At the Montrose Church of Christ in the Defeated Creek Community on January 22, 1977 he was united in marriage to Difficult Community resident, Sherry Lynn Brooks. The ceremony was performed by then church minister Joe Taylor.

Mr. Shoulders was a member of the 1975 graduating class at Smith County High School. There he majored in Agriculture.

He was saved at the age 12 on Sunday July 20, 1969 at a revival meeting at the Maces Hill Missionary Baptist Church. Later he was baptized into the full fellowship of the church by then pastor, Eld. J. C. Austin.

Surviving in addition to his wife Sherry of just over forty six years of marriage and who was the principal at the former Pleasant Shade Elementary School, are their two sons, John Shoulders and wife Beth of Lafayette, Joe Shoulders of the Pleasant Shade Community; granddaughter, Ryley; three sisters, Jane Shoulders Cowan of the Chestnut Mound Community, Joan Shoulders Carter of Gallatin, Connie Shoulders Butler and husband Tommy of the Pleasant Shade Community; brother, Jeffery Shoulders and wife Karen also of the Pleasant Shade Community.

The family requests memorials to the Pleasant Shade Cemetery Mowing Fund.

