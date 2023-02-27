Obit – Mr. Joseph Leon

Mr. Joseph Leon of the Granville Community died at 12:37 a.m. Sunday morning February 19, 2023 at the Smith County Health and Rehabilitation Center in Carthage where he had made his home since December 27, 2022.

Mr. Leon, a native of New York, was cremated at the Cumberland Family Services and the family will retain the cremains.

He was born Jesus Joseph Leon in New York City on December 8, 1930 and was raised in an orphanage there and never knew his parents.

He was united in marriage to the former Karen Lillian O’Brien in Broome, New York on January 30, 1988.

Mr. Leon graduated high School in New York City and received a Masters Degree in Civil Engineering from New York University Tandon School of Engineering which is the second oldest School of Engineering in the United States.

During his career he deigned road infrastructure and bridges and was a member of the International Union of Operating Engineers Local # 15 in New York City.

He honorably served our country during the Korean War and was honorably discharged from the United States Air Force at Parks Air Force Base in Dublin, California on February 11, 1954 with the rank of Staff Sargent.

His total service was four years and twenty nine days of which two years and nineteen days were dedicated to overseas service.

For his meritorious service he was awarded the Korean Service Medal, United States Service Medal, National Defense Service Medal and a Good Conduct Medal.

Mr. Leon was of the Catholic Faith.

A step-daughter, Sharon Wells, preceded Mr. Leon in death.

Surviving in addition to his wife Karen of thirty five years is their daughter, Christine Leon Wells of Poughkeepsie, New York; two step-children, Sean Wells and wife Daniella of Chelsea, New York, Lori McKee of Rocky Gap, Virginia; three grandchildren, Jennifer Sanchez, Nathan Wells, and Christina Cushing one great-grandchild, Journey Sanchez.

