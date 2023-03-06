Obit – Barbara Billington

Barbara Billington, 97, born October 10,1925 in Nashville, Tennessee, passed away March 1, 2023 in Lebanon, Tennessee.

On September 30, 1948, she married Jack Billington. After almost 72 years of marriage, Jack passed away on April 7, 2020.

She was also preceded In death by her parents, Edward Earl Rehorn and Mary Alexander Rehorn, three brothers, Edward E.(Martha)Rehorn Jr., Samuel Ralph(Tootie)Rehorn, and Harold(Myra)Rehorn.

She is survived by two sons, Thomas Earl(Pam) Billington and Philip Steven(Cathy)Billington. all of Lebanon. Three granddaughters: Kristina (Daniel)Kirby of Mt. Juliet, Julianne(John) Thomason of Lynnville, and Courtney(Jeremy) Conner of Portland and five great grandchildren: Brayden and Austin Kirby, Bains, Boone, and Jovie Thomason.

A special thank you for their loving care, goes out to our honorary pallbearers, the nurses, techs, and staff members of both the Carthage Pavilion and the Lebanon Pavilion for Rehab and Long Term Care. Pallbearers, her sons, Tom and Steve, Daniel Kirby, John Thomason, Jeremy Conner, Brayden Kirby.

Celebration of Life will be held 11 am Saturday March 11, 2023 at Hermitage Funeral Home with Bro. Stan Stevenson officiating. Interment to follow at Hermitage Memorial Gardens. Visitation with family Friday from 4 pm to 7 pm and Saturday from 10 am till time of service.

Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.HermitageFH.com for the Billington family.