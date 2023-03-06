Obit – Mrs. Mary Lou Bennett

Mrs. Mary Lou Bennett of Carthage died at 9:15 p.m. Saturday evening March 4, 2023 at her Industrial Drive home surrounded by her family and close friends. She was pronounced deceased at the age of 70 at 10:28 p.m. by Gentiva Hospice of Cookeville, who had been lovingly assisting the family with her care during her final days.

Eld Kenny Hensley officiated at the 1 p.m. Tuesday afternoon March 7th funeral services from the Carthage Chapel of Sanderson Funeral Home. Burial followed beside her mother and near her father in the Garden of Everlasting Life in the Cardwell lot at the Smith County Memorial Gardens.

She was born Mary Lou Ray at the former Thayer S. Wilson Clinic in Carthage (now home of Poindexter Reality) on June 27, 1952 and was one of two children, a son and a daughter of the late Evelyn Marie Cardwell who died August 31, 2005 at the age of 75 and Charles Allen Ray who died February 18, 2008 at the age of 79.

Her brother, Patrick Cardwell (Pat) Ray preceded her in death at the age of 62 on July 13, 2013.

Mrs. Bennett was a member of the 1970 graduating class at Smith County High School where she had a triple major in Home Economics, Business Education and Mathematics.

She was a member of the band her first three years, the Pep Club all four years, the Home Ec. Club the first three years, a member of the Junior Play cast and attended the Cumberland Honor Visit her senior year.

Following graduation from S. C. H. S. she was enrolled at the Volunteer State Community College in Gallatin.

She was united in marriage on March 28, 1987 at the North Carthage Baptist Church to Horseshoe Bend Community native Keith Bennett. Eld. Charles Allen Gentry officiated the wedding ceremony.

She was a longtime employee of the Robertshaw Corporation in Carthage and after the closing was employed as a dietician at the Smith County Jail under Sheriffs Johnny Bane and Ronnie Lankford.

She was saved as a young girl and was baptized into the full fellowship of the North Carthage Baptist Church where she remained a life member.

Surviving in addition to her husband Keith of almost thirty six years is their daughter, Keri Bennett Lucia and husband Josh and their two children, Logan and Charlotte Lucia all of Carthage; special friends, Jeanette Crymes and husband Billy of Smithville; special cousin, Marti Snyder and husband Gary of New Albany, Indiana; as her children, Tina Driver and husband Michael of Carthage, Billy Ray and wife Kelly of the Hickman Community, Chris Ray and wife Trudy of Gordonsville.

