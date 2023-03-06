Obit – Ms. Shelia Holland Boyd

Ms. Shelia Holland Boyd age 63 of the Chestnut Mound Community died at 10:20 p.m. Thursday evening March 2, 2023 at the Cookeville Regional Medical Center where she was admitted February 27th suffering from heart complications.

Bro. Floyd Massey officiated at the 1 p.m. Monday afternoon March 6th funeral services from the Carthage Chapel of Sanderson Funeral Home. Burial followed in the Holland Family Cemetery in the Bagdad Community which is located on her parent’s family farm.

She was born Shelia Renee Holland at the former Petty-Green Clinic in Carthage on April 10, 1959 and was one of two children, a son and a daughter of Highland Community native, Mrs. Reba Doris Richardson Holland of the Bagdad Community and the late Darwin Fredrick Holland who died October 27, 2014 at the age of 83.

Ms. Boyd was a 1977 graduate of the Jackson County Central High school in Gainesboro.

She began employment with the former Overstreet-Hughes Company in South Carthage, now Harris Electric, over twenty three years ago and had remained a loyal employee all of those years.

Ms. Boyd was reared attending with her family at the Smith Memorial United Methodist Church in the Smith Bend Community of Jackson County and was of the United Methodist Church faith.

Having been reared on a farm in the Bagdad Community, she enjoyed mowing her yard and working outside and her favorite thing was spending time with her grandbabies.

Surviving in addition to her mother, Mrs. Reba is Shelia’s daughter, April Petty Rowe and husband Brandon of the Temperance Hall Community; two grandchildren, Katelyn Williamson and Andrew Williamson both of the home; brother, Ricky Holland and wife Joyce of Cookeville.

The Boyd Family requests memorial be made to the Holland Family Cemetery Mowing Fund.

