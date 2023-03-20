Obit – Mrs. Margaret Geneva Dodson Beasley

Mrs. Margaret Geneva Dodson Beasley, age 83, of Dixon Springs, TN, passed away on Thursday, March 16, 2023.

Mrs. Beasley was born Friday, May 12, 1939 in Westmoreland, TN, a daughter of the late Charles Edward Dodson and Mary Clementeen Coley Dodson of Westmoreland, TN and a granddaughter of the late George Obie and Gracie Lee Jiles Dodson and the late James Wilson and Carrie Bell Carter Coley.

She attended Westmoreland Grade School and Westmoreland High School and earned her GED at Vol State in Gallatin on November 10, 2000. She was Baptist in belief.

On September 21, 1957, she wed the love of her life, Roy Allen Beasley in the Methodist Church Parsonage at 5:00 in the afternoon. She and Roy Allen Beasley almost celebrated 65 years of marriage, but he preceded her in death on September 5, 2022.

Mrs. Beasley was also preceded in death by Son; Richard Alan Beasley on May 25, 2022 and by Brother and Sister-in-Law; Charles J. and Jean Dodson.

Mrs. Beasley is survived by Son; Anthony Beasley and wife, Sheryl of Riddleton, TN. Sister-in-Law; Linda McDonald of Dixon Springs, TN. Several nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews.

Special thanks to caregivers, Tammy Juarez and Claudean Bartley, and the staff at The Pavilion, Smith Co. Health and Rehab, and Riverview Regional Renewal Center.

Funeral Services for Mrs. Beasley were conducted from the Carthage Chapel of Bass Funeral Homes on Sunday, March 19, 2023 at 1PM with Bro. Jimmy Gregory officiating. Interment followed in the Dixon Springs Cemetery.

BASS of CARTHAGE